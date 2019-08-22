Special prosecutor in Gladieux case tours scene of alleged incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The special prosecutor looking into allegations against Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux was in Fort Wayne Wednesday.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings came to Fort Wayne to visit Headwaters Park so he could see for himself where Gladieux allegedly assaulted a Three Rivers Festival volunteer, leaving them with minor injuries.

Cummings tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 it helps to get some context:

“I think it potentially could have a lot of input on the decision that we make… There are some things I can’t really talk to you about, but I’ll probably know more by the end of the day or maybe in a few days from now where we’re headed with this case.”

An Indiana State Police Detective that made the trip with Cummings says more witnesses came forward this week, and that he and Cummings met with both the alleged victim and Gladieux’s attorney while in town.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the Three Rivers Festival back in July on reports of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and an intoxicated person.

Gladieux has not been charged.