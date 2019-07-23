Investigation into Three Rivers Festival incident involving Allen County Sheriff to take at least a month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A special prosecutor called in to investigate an incident between a Three Rivers Festival volunteer and Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux says the case won’t be resolved anytime soon.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings tells the Journal Gazette it will take at least a month for the probe to wrap up, due to the state police interviewing officers and other witnesses at the scene, plus the need to be “deliberate in the process” since the case involves a public official.

A heavily-redacted report released by the Fort Wayne Police Department didn’t name Gladieux, but his involvement has been confirmed by multiple officials. Officers were called to the festival on July 16th to deal with a case of “simple assault, disorderly conduct, and an intoxicated person” that left the 15-year-old – whose name was not redacted in the report – with minor injuries.

Gladieux, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, Fort Wayne Police, and Three Rivers Festival officials are all declining to comment.