Southwest Allen County School’s statement regarding lockout at several schools

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Due to police activity on the southwest side of Fort Wayne, several schools were placed on a lockout Friday morning. Due to the lockouts, Dr. Phil Downs, Superintendent of Southwest Allen County Schools, released the following statement:

“At approximately 10:21 a.m. Haverhill Elementary was placed on a lockout due to police activity in the area. Working with local law enforcement, the lockout was extended to include Aboite Elementary, Deer Ridge Elementary, Whispering Meadows Elementary and Summit Middle School. Additional security measures were in place at Homestead High School. The lockout was issued as a precautionary measure until law enforcement issued an all-clear at 11:29 a.m.

During a lockout, exterior doors are secured and no one enters or exits the building. The school continues to operate inside the building as usual. After an all clear is issued, entrance and exit procedures resume.

Local media coverage and text messages sent from outside SACS district implied the presence of an active shooter. There was no active shooter. SACS works closely with law enforcement to ensure our students safety.”

