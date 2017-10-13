BREAKING: Authorities looking for person of interest at International Business College

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

UPDATE: 11:56 a.m.:

Lockouts have been lifted for Southwest Allen County Schools.

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.:

WOWO has received a text alert stating International Business College is no longer on lock-down.

Southwest Allen County Schools posted this message around 11:30 a.m.:

Authorities are looking for a person of interest outside of the International Business College on the southwest side of Fort Wayne.

County dispatch reported that someone was seen crawling around in the bushes outside of the college.

At approximately 10:50 a.m. Friday, WOWO received the following text message:

Two phone calls to the campus office resulted in, “We are a private college, we have nothing to report.” The second phone call also resulted in, “No comment,” followed by a hang-up.