South Bend man arrested, charged in McClellan Street deadly shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A South Bend man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a deadly Fort Wayne shooting last month.

Robert Dashon James, 33, was arrested Monday in South Bend without incident.

RELATED: South side shooting leaves one person dead

James was arrested in connection to the homicide that occurred on Friday, Nov. 5 in the 5300 block of McClellan Street. Tremaine Junior Barnett was found unresponsive suffering from gunshot wounds in a car. He died a short time later at a local hospital.