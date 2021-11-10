UPDATED: South side shooting leaves one person dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in Friday night’s fatal shooting on the city’s south side.

Police found Tremaine Junior Barnett, 37 of Fort Wayne, unresponsive in a car at 10:47 p.m. in the 5300 block of McClellan Street. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

Barnett’s cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head, and his manner of death was a homicide.

The shooting is still under investigation.

EARLIER: A Friday night shooting on the city’s south side left a man dead.

Police were called to a home in the 5300 block of McClellan Street near Southgate Plaza. Officers found a man in a car, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

McClellan Street will remain closed between Fairfax and Belmont while detectives and crime scene technicians investigate the scene.