Silver Alert cancelled; Indianapolis baby still missing

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The FBI has joined Indianapolis police in investigating the disappearance of an 8-month-old girl.

Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for Amiah Robertson over the weekend. The Silver Alert was canceled last night “due to very few tips coming in on the Silver Alert hotline,” according to Indianapolis Police, who add the search is still underway.

They’re now asking anybody with tips to call their Missing Persons office or the Homicide Office.

WTHR-TV reports police have searched an area near Eagle Creek and I-70 where items that might be connected to the case were found.

The boyfriend of the girl’s mother is in police custody over a domestic dispute that one family member says started over him not being the child’s father.