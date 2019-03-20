Indianapolis police looking for missing child

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): We’re in Day 2 of a statewide silver alert for a missing 8-month-old girl out of Indianapolis.

Amiah Robertson has been missing since last week. Family members who are looking for her have conflicting stories about her disappearance according to investigators. Amiah’s mother, Amber Robertson, reported her baby girl missing on Saturday.

The child’s family initially told investigators that Amiah was last seen on Thursday, but now it seems she was last seen on Saturday, a day before her boyfriend, Robert Lyons, was arrested. Police say Lyons and Robertson got into an argument Saturday, likely over whether or not Lyons was the child’s father.

Lyons was arrested over that “domestic dispute”, according to Amiah’s grandfather Chuck Robertson, who says his hopes of the child still being alive are “dwindling.”

A Silver Alert is different from an Amber Alert in that a Silver Alert can be issued for children who are missing without being abducted. An Amber Alert is issued if a child is abducted and considered in extreme danger.