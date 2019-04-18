Shooting victim’s brother awaiting justice

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The brother of a Fort Wayne shooting victim is still waiting for answers.

Last week the body of Michael Lovett Jr. was found outside his barbershop on Lake Avenue. His brother Darnell tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 he still can’t believe what happened.

“I don’t understand why anyone would want to kill a businessman,” Lovett says. “He’s a wonderful guy, and I can’t say enough about him. Words don’t describe him, you’d have to experience him.”

Fort Wayne Police are asking anyone who might have captured the shooting on surveillance video to contact them. So far there’s been no word on any suspects.