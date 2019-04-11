Barbershop shooting victim identified, police seek surveillance footage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are hoping the public can help them with their latest shooting investigation.

A man was killed in a shooting outside a barbershop he owned near the intersection of Lake and Anthony Tuesday night. FWPD spokesperson Officer Sofia Rosales-Scatena tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 police are hoping that nearby neighbors may have caught something on home security cameras.

“It’s amazing, actually, There have been several cases around the country that have been solved by other people’s surveillance video, not just the actual business,” Rosales-Scatena says. “So any time we can get a hold of that kind of information, it just makes it better for our investigations and our investigators to follow up.”

The victim was identified by family members as 46-year-old Michael LoVett II. His death is the 6th homicide in Allen County this year.