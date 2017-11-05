Possible severe storms & flooding in northern Indiana on Sunday

INDIANA, (WOWO): A cold front will bring the threat for severe weather and heavy rain on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and night with the greatest threat for severe weather south of U.S. 24, according to The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana.

There may be damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes and lightning. Heavy rain and flooding are also possible, the National Weather Service stated.

In addition to the possible severe storms, the National Weather Service has issued Flash Flood Watches and Flash Flood Warnings for portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio.

In the WOWO listening area, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Kosciusko, Noble, Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Wabash, Wells, White, and Whitley Counties.

The Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 12 p.m. on Sunday through 6 a.m. on Monday.

Best chances for severe weather and flooding mid afternoon into this evening near and south of US highway 24. Stay weather aware today! pic.twitter.com/kMxUbmkLVz — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) November 5, 2017

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected into Sunday evening. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over much of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. Locally higher amounts are possible, the National Weather Services stated.

Dry and cooler weather is expected beginning Tuesday and through the rest of the work week.