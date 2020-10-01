Sentence upheld for man convicted of beating toddler

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld the sentence of a man convicted of fatally beating a toddler in 2017.

The court filed an opinion on Wednesday saying that Mitchell Vanryn, who was sentenced to 40 years in prison, beat 2-year-old Malakai Garrett so badly that it shredded some of his organs according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Vanryn was seeking a 30-year sentence.

Vanryn was sentenced to 40 years in prison in 2019 after he was convicted of aggravated battery and domestic battery.

Garrett’s mother, Amber Garrett, was sentenced to six years in prison along with six years of probation in the toddler’s death.