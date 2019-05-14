Mitchell Vanryn sentenced to 40 years in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mitchell Vanryn will spend 40 years in prison.

In March, the Fort Wayne man was found guilty of aggravated battery and domestic battery in the death of two-year-old Malakai Garrett. Though, the jury did not find Vanryn guilty of murder.

The Journal Gazette reports Vanryn was sentenced to 40 years in prison Tuesday.

Malakai’s mother, Amber Garrett, faces felony neglect charges in the case. Her trial is scheduled for June 24.