Senator Todd Young makes stop at 122nd Fighter Wing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – U.S. Senator Todd Young visited the 122nd Fighter Wing on the last day of his Jobs, Innovation, and Security Tour.

Young spoke Friday about the conversion to the F-16 Fighting Falcon at the base from the current A-10 Thunderbolt II. The F-16 had previously flown in Fort Wayne for nearly 20 years.

The approval of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act last December made the move possible.

Joshua Waggoner, 122nd Fighter Wing Commander, also spoke about the the conversation. It is expected to occur 15 months, with the new aircraft expected to begin arriving this October. People can expect to start seeing the aircraft in the air at that time. There will be a total of 21 F-16 planes in total by the end of the transition.

The transition could also allow the fighter wing to eventually compete for newer aircraft.