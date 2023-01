FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The F-16 Fighting Falcon, which the 122nd Fighter Wing flew from 1991 to 2010, will replace the 21 A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft that the fighter wing currently flies.

The approval is in accordance with the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. The act was passed by Congress and signed into law in December.

Col. Joshua Waggoner said in a release that the conversion will increase the combat capability for the Blacksnakes of the 122nd.