Second man arrested in connection to arson case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A second man has been arrested in connection to a Fort Wayne arson case.

Sebastian Xavier Smith, 19, was arrested Wednesday according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. He faces charges of arson and criminal mischief.

RELATED: Man charged in connection to arson case

Smith and Aaron Chason, 20, are accused of setting fires to last Friday night in the parking lot behind Mad Anthony Brewing Co. at Broadway and Taylor. Chason is charged with felony arson and misdemeanor resisting arrest in the case.

Police say Chason told officers that he and Smith were walking around with kerosene and lit multiple items on fire, including two delivery vans. Court documents reveal that Chason told police the items were targets of opportunity.