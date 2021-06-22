Man charged in connection to arson case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 20-year-old man is charged with arson after fires were set Friday near a Fort Wayne brewery.

Aaron Chason is also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest according to the Journal Gazette for the incident that happened near Broadway and Taylor Street in the parking lot behind Mad Anthony Brewing Co.

Chason told police that he and another man were walking around with kerosene and lit multiple items on fire, including a dumpster, a truck and a fence. They also tried to light a stack of wooden pallets on fire. When asked why he did it, court documents reveal Chason said the items were targets of opportunity.

Chason and another person allegedly ran from an officer before Chason dropped a backpack and put his hands up. he later told police that he ran because he had a cigarette. Police say he had a keychain lighter hanging from his pants.

The other person has not been charged at this time.