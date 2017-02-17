Search warrant served regarding investigation into Delphi double homicide

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO/AP) – A task force investigating the slayings of two northern Indiana teenage girls has served a search warrant based on tips it has received.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says the search warrant was served at a home outside Delphi Thursday evening. He says no arrests were expected, but officers were seen carrying boxes from the home.

Riley says the task force consists of FBI agents, state police and local law enforcement authorities.

The bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams of Delphi were found Tuesday about a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that’s part of a trail system about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their deaths have been ruled a double-homicide.

Officers are still hoping you can help them identify the man captured in the photo below. He was spotted walking near the same area where the girls’ bodies were found.

Riley says a telephone tip line has been established in the case. The number is 844-459-5786. Callers can remain anonymous if they wish.