Scotty’s Brewhouse closes all remaining locations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Scotty’s Brewhouse is officially closing its doors nationwide.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report all remaining locations have closed, marking what could be the end of operations.

Just three months ago, the Indiana-based pub chain announced that the company was working through bankruptcy.

The Fort Wayne location on W. Jefferson Boulevard also had a sign on its doors earlier this month stating it was closed for “the foreseeable future.”

Scotty’s Brewhouse was launched in Muncie in 1996, and expanded to several locations, including Fort Wayne, Bloomington, Indianapolis, Noblesville, Brownsburg, West Lafayette and Mishawaka. There were also locations opened outside of Indiana.