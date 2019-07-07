Scotty’s Brewhouse closes yet again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Scotty’s Brewhouse on West Jefferson Boulevard has closed its doors again.

According to the Journal Gazette, Scotty’s Brewhouse had a sign posted on its door Saturday stating they were closing for “the foreseeable future.”

The establishment had temporarily closed in January due to a fire.  This time the sign said they were forced to close due to unforeseen circumstances.

The Indianapolis Business Journal published a story three months ago saying the chain planned to restructure ownership while it worked through bankruptcy.  Scotty’s Brewhouse is an Indianapolis based company and was founded by Scott Wise.

