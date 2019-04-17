Science Central planetarium project delayed by Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council hit the pause button on a proposal to give a Legacy Fund grant to Science Central last night.

The proposal was for a $500,000 grant for a new planetarium exhibit, spun out of Science Central stepping in when the University of St. Francis announced in 2016 its planetarium would close.

The total project cost would be $2.4-million, and the Journal Gazette reports that while many on the Council agreed it was worth funding, concerns about the Legacy Fund’s financial health – combined with the fact the Council already spent $10-million in Legacy funding on Electric Works last year – led the Council to table it on a 7-2 vote.

Councilmen Jason Arp and Paul Ensley indicated it could move forward soon, depending on a pending update on Electric Works progress.