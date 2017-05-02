Saint Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, cutting even more jobs

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WOWO): As a result of its recent financial troubles, Saint Joseph’s College in Rensselaer is cutting even more jobs. Eight more employees will be laid off starting in June, according to Inside Indiana Business. This is in addition to the more than 400 jobs that have already been cut.

Five of the newly-announced cuts will take place June 30, with the remaining employees being let go August 31. Some of the affected positions include the sports information director, housekeepers, registrar and accounting manager.

The cuts follow the decision, made by the Board of Trustees, to temporarily cease operations after this spring semester.

The updated Frequently-Asked Question section, on the school’s website, explains what will come after May’s graduation. So far no decision has been made regarding how long the halt of operations will be, but the school says it will start by establishing a transition team to examine a full slate of issues including finances, academics, campus facilities, athletics and faculty and staff.

