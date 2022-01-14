SACS warns of possible sudden school closures

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Local school closures because of COVID-19 may become more frequent.

That warning came in the form of a note sent to parents by Southwest Allen County Schools superintendent Park Ginder yesterday, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Ginder says a combination of COVID-19, cold, and flu infections have been causing “challenges and absences,” adding that current trends may lead to schools moving to e-learning with “relatively short notice.”

A handful of Fort Wayne Community Schools buildings were on e-learning today, also due to staff shortages.