Four FWCS schools will move to e-learning for Friday February 14

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Abbett, Fairfield and Franke Park elementary schools and Shawnee Middle School will have an eLearning day Friday, Jan. 14, because of high staff absenteeism. All other FWCS schools will be in-person.

“These four schools are going to eLearning because they have an exceptionally high number of staff members out ill or in quarantine,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel said. “While our goal has been to keep students in school as many days as possible, we also have to maintain a safe and healthy learning environment.”

The eLearning day Friday gives students and staff four days out of their buildings to finish quarantines or recover from illness. All FWCS buildings are closed Monday, Jan. 17, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

In a letter to all FWCS families, Dr. Daniel advised families to be prepared for sudden school closures.

“Just as staff, students and families should be prepared for an eLearning snow day, we should also be prepared for an eLearning day because of a high number of staff absences,” he said. “We are closely monitoring student and staff absence rates to determine if a school needs to temporarily move to eLearning.”

If additional closures are necessary, schools will communicate directly with families.