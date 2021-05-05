SACS Superintendent Downs announces immediate retirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) announced Wednesday that Dr. Phil Downs has retired, effective immediately.

Downs previously announced his plans to retire at the end of the calendar year back in January. Last month, he accepted a position at Trine University in Angola.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the dedicated and talented staff, students

and families of Southwest Allen County for the past eleven years,” Downs said. “The opportunity to continue to serve Indiana educators at Trine is one I could not pass up.”

School board president Bradley Mills says that the interview process to replace Downs is ongoing, and that the new superintendent should be named soon. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Lynn Simmers will serve as interim superintendent at this time.