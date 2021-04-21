Downs leaves SACS to lead graduate programs at Trine

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) Superintendent Dr. Phil Downs is leaving his post to lead Trine University’s graduate programs.

Downs, who announced his retirement as superintendent earlier this year, will be the director of education graduate programs and accreditation in his new role starting this fall.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Downs join the Franks School of Education at Trine University as we begin a new chapter by building our first graduate programs,” Tony Kline, Ph.D., dean of the Franks School of Education said. “Dr. Downs has an impressive history of service to the education profession. His vision, intellect, innovative problem solving and genuine disposition have earned him the respect of so many across the state and beyond.”

Downs was a teacher at Fort Wayne Community Schools from 1989-2001, before he moved to Northwest Allen County Schools as an assistant principal at Maple Creek Middle School. He then started as principal at Cedar Canyon Elementary in 2006 before becoming assistant superintendent at SACS in 2010 and superintendent in 2014.

He was named Indiana’s Superintendent of the Year in 2020.

Downs has a Ph.D. in education leadership from Purdue University and administrative certification, a master of science in education administration, and bachelor’s degrees in education and history from Purdue Fort Wayne.