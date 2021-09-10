SACS quarantine rule adjustment reversed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A decision by the Southwest Allen County Schools board to loosen quarantine rules won’t stand.

In an email to parents Superintendent Park Ginder said the motion — to allow close contacts to avoid having to quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19 as long as both people were wearing a mask at the time — does not meet state guidelines and therefore SACS remains a “mask recommended” school district with no change to contact tracing procedures.

The Journal Gazette reported earlier this week that both state and local officials determined the board’s motion went beyond their authority because it was less stringent than state guidelines.