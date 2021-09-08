EACS & SACS Boards Vote Down Mask Mandates

Allen County, IND. (WOWO): Masks will remain optional in two Allen County school districts.

The proposals at East Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools were in reaction to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s action last week which loosened quarantine rules for symptom-free students, teachers and staff in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case – but only if schools mandated masks.

According to the Journal Gazette, parents cheered when the EACS board rejected a proposed face mask mandate for students and staff in a final 4-3 vote. Meanwhile the SACS board elicited applause from those inside a packed conference room when members voted 4-1 for a policy maintaining the district’s mask recommended stance, a move in which Superintendent Park Ginder stated afterward was puzzling.