SACS board narrows down finalists for open seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Where there once was 29, now there are only four.

The Southwest Allen County Schools Board has narrowed down the number of candidates to fill Tom Rhoades’ now-vacant seat to the final four, according to the Journal Gazette.

Out of the 29 applicants, board members will be interviewing Emery McClendon, Jeff Maines, Doug Copley and Vincent Bloomfield for the open seat, and the board is expected to name the official replacement by December 1st.

If they fail to do so, a judge will do it.