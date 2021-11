FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A seat is opening up on the Southwest Allen County Schools board.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, Tom Rhoades is stepping down because he’s moving out of the school district. He’s been with SACS since 2014 and has at times even served as board President and Vice President, and says he feels the time is right to move.

If you live in Aboite Township, you can apply to fill the seat, but you must do so by November 16th if you want to finish Rhoades’ term.

Click here to apply.