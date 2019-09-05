Ruoff files plans for downtown headquarters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Ruoff Home Mortgage has filed plans to bring a downtown headquarters.

Plans call for a multistory building at 405 W. Jefferson Blvd. on a site across Ewing Street from Parkview Field and north of Cityscape Flats, according to the Journal Gazette. The $32 million headquarters will also have a parking garage on the lower floors.

However, city officials say they do not have an economic development agreement with Ruoff.

The company was awarded $5.88 million in incentives from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation in 2017 for the project.

The plan commission will consider Ruoff’s plans on Oct. 7, while the board of zoning appeals will have a public hearing on Oct. 17.