Ruoff eyeing potential spot for downtown Fort Wayne HQ

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Ruoff Home Mortgage is advancing its plans for a new corporate headquarters in downtown Fort Wayne.

City spokesman John Perlich tells the Journal Gazette that while no agreements are in place, discussions between officials and the home mortgage lender are ongoing.

The company is apparently looking at a vacant lot across from Parkview Field and next to Cityscape Flats as its future home. The company received approval for $5.88-million in tax incentives from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation last December for a future headquarters.

Ruoff officials aren’t talking about their plans just yet.