Rovenstine trial begins Tuesday

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): The jury trial of Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine is set to begin Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

In February 2016, Rovenstine was indicted on 10 felony counts, along with former Grace College Professor Mark Soto and mixed martial artist Kevin Bronson. Rovenstine is charged with three counts of bribery, one count of intimidation, one count of assisting a criminal and five counts of official misconduct.

Rovenstine is accused of agreeing to take 40-thousand-dollars to allow Bronson to meet with Soto unmonitored while Bronson was in the Kosciusko County Jail.

The trial is scheduled to take six days in Kosciusko County Circuit Court. Special Judge Elkhart Superior Court 1 Judge Evan Roberts will preside.

