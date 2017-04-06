Rovenstine to remain as sheriff until plea accepted

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine will remain sheriff until the judge accepts his plea deal.

Rovenstine pleaded guilty to one count of intimidation – a level 6 felony. As part of the plea nine other charges were dropped, Wednesday. If Rovenstine is removed as sheriff, Kosciusko County Republican Party leaders would then meet and select a new sheriff within 30 days.

Rovenstine originally faced 10 felony charges, including three charges of bribery, one for intimidation, one for assisting a criminal and five counts for official misconduct, according to court documents filed in Kosciusko County Circuit Court.

He was also accused of accepting $40,000 in bribe money for special accommodations for an inmate in Kosciusko County jail, Kevin Bronson, and his visitor, Mark Soto. Rovenstine also threatened at least one officer who was investigating Bronson’s behavior while he was incarcerated, according to court documents.

Rovenstine will be sentenced on May 23.

The other two men, Soto – a former Grace College professor and Bronson – a former martial arts instructor, are due to go to trial in August, but the Times Union reports that plea deals may be coming soon for both of them as well.

