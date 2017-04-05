BREAKING NEWS: Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine pleads guilty to intimidation charge

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine has pleaded guilty to one count of intimidation – a level 6 felony. As part of the plea deal with Kosciusko County prosecutors nine other charges were dropped, Wednesday.

Rovenstine originally faced 10 felony charges, including three charges of bribery, one for intimidation, one for assisting a criminal and five counts for official misconduct, according to court documents filed in Kosciusko County Circuit Court.

He was also accused of accepting $40,000 in bribe money for special accommodations for an inmate in Kosciusko County jail, Kevin Bronson, and his visitor, Mark Soto. Rovenstine also threatened at least one officer who was investigating Bronson’s behavior while he was incarcerated, according to court documents.

Rovenstine could be facing 6 months to 2 ½ years behind bars. However, the charge could be lessened to a misdemeanor.

Rovenstine will be sentenced on May 23.

