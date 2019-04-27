Road rage triggered stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The stabbing at the downtown Shell gas station last Thursday was triggered by road rage.

Around 4:32 p.m. Thursday afternoon, 35-year-old Charles A. Swagart stabbed the victim after he jumped out of a vehicle that was parked at the McDonald’s across Fairfield Avenue, according to the Journal Gazette.

The driver of the car that Swagart was in stated he was driving southbound on Fairfield when the victim’s father cut him off.

Witnesses state that Swagart crossed the road with a knife in his hands while yelling at the father of the victim who had parked at the Shell station. Swagart yelled “learn how to drive” at the victim’s father among other explicit comments.

According to court documents, the victim attempted to intercede as Swagart and his father argued. Video shows Swagart swinging his right arm and stabbing the knife into the victim’s back.

Swagart watched and followed as if he was going to attempt to stab him again as the victim walked away holding his back.

Court documents state the victim told Swagart to leave his father alone. Swagart then replied “I’ll stab you” and “I’ll stick you if you get in my way.”

The victim indicated that he had seen blood coming from behind him. He was then driven to the hospital by his father.

Swagart, according to court documents, was charged on Friday with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and battery by means of a deadly weapon. He is currently being held at the Allen County Jail with bail being set at $12,500. His court hearing is set for Tuesday.