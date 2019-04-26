Man in serious condition following stabbing at Fort Wayne gas station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after a reported stabbing at a local gas station.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police were notified of a fight in the parking lot of a gas station located in the 400 block of W. Jefferson Blvd., at the Fairfield Ave. intersection.

During the fight, a man was stabbed and taken to a local hospital by a witness. Hospital staff initially listed him in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to serious condition.

Officers were quickly able to locate the other man involved in the fight.

Charles Swagart, 35, was arrested and booked in the Allen County Jail. He is facing one charge of Felony Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

The incident is still being investigated.