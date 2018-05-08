Ribbon cutting ceremony held at newly renovated Clyde Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The renovations on the historic Clyde Theatre are complete. Officials held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for the newly renovated venue.

The 1950’s movie theatre has been transformed into an entertainment and multi-use venue.

The renovation and expansion investment hit nearly $9 million, according to the News Sentinel. The City of Fort Wayne did contribute $1-million in Legacy funding to the project.

“The whole idea is to reinvest in the entire Quimby Village shopping center,” Henry says. “We’re really trying to make the south part of town what it once was, and that’s where people could enjoy shopping and entertainment.”

The project also received significant support from Sweetwater Sound founder Chuck Surack.

RELATED: Clyde Theatre receives $1-million renovation grant

The building is located at 1808 Bluffton Road. New lighting, updated dressing rooms, a two-story art gallery and a performance hall, which will seat up to 2,200 people, were just some of the upgrades to transform the once vacant building into a state-of-the art music and event venue.

In celebration of the venue’s grand opening, Clyde Theatre officials announced $20 all-in tickets through May 10th, while supplies last and for select shows. The $20.00 all-in tickets are a per ticket price for the select shows listed below and available in limited quantity, for a limited time on a first come first served basis. Tickets are on sale now at clydetheatre.com

Limited Time & Quantity $20 Ticket Shows Include:

The Used – May 12

Granger Smith – May 19

Anthrax & Testament – May 26

WAR – June 8

Asleep At The Wheel – June 14

Chase Rice – June 16

Al Di Meola – June 20

The Wailers – June 27

George Clinton & P Funk – July 12

BB King’s Blues Band with Tito Jackson – July 28