Clyde Theatre receives $1-million renovation grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A major Fort Wayne renovation project has received approval for a $1-million Regional Cities Grant.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation has approved a request for funding to help with renovation work on the Clyde Theatre on Bluffton Road. The project has support from city leaders as well, with the Fort Wayne City Council recently approving a $1-million Legacy Fund loan.

The plan is to restore the movie theater within the building but also transform it into an event facility that would host concerts, an art gallery, and more.

Work begins next month and should wrap up early next year. The Regional Cities grant will cover 20% of the project’s cost.