FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An area Catholic bishop has tested negative for COVID-19.

Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese Bishop Kevin Rhoades has tested negative for the respiratory illness after putting himself in self-isolation earlier this week due to coming in contact with someone who had tested positive for the disease.

Rhoades told WNDU in South Bend he went into self-isolation as a “moral obligation” and will continue to work remotely over the weekend, with plans to fully return to work Monday.