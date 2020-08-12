Rhoades in self-isolation after exposure to COVID-19

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO): The head of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is under self-quarantine.

The diocese has issued a statement to say that while Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades had not tested positive for COVID-19, he had come into contact with someone who has the respiratory illness and is self-quarantining “as a precaution for the safety of others.”

Rhoades will miss a number of public events, including several confirmation Masses, as he isolates himself over the next two weeks.

No further details about his condition were released.