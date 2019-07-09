Residents question downtown hospital plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some residents are unsure about plans for a new hospital in downtown Fort Wayne.

Lutheran Health Network has plans for building a 188,000-square-foot hospital just a block west of the current location of St. Joseph Hospital, which is being replaced by the new facility. Groundbreaking is set for next week, but at a public hearing of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission, five residents spoke up about concerns on how it would impact their neighborhood.

The Journal Gazette reports the West Central Neighborhood Association is worried about noise from the facility’s ambulance bay and loading dock, as well as parking issues on Wayne Street caused by hospital employees.

Hospital officials say they’re talking with neighborhood leaders throughout the construction process.