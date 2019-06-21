Groundbreaking date set for downtown Lutheran hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A groundbreaking has been set for Lutheran Health Network’s new hospital in downtown Fort Wayne.

According to the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, hospital officials have set a July 17th date for the start of work on the 188,000-square-foot facility that will be five stories tall and have room for 60 inpatient beds, with room to add another 40 later.

The building, which will replace the existing St. Joseph Hospital, should be finished in 2021, with patient care beginning in 2022.