Report: 2,675 citations issued during school bus enforcement effort

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Over 450 drivers in Indiana ignored school bus stop-arms at the start of the 2019 school year and were ticketed for it.

That’s according to a report from the state on the work done by nearly 40 law enforcement agencies that reported a total of 2,675 citations – most of them for speeding in school zones – and 1,430 warnings during the first two months of the school year.

148 stop arm citations were issued by police in Allen County during that time period, according to the Journal Gazette.

“There’s no excuse for driving dangerously or distracted around a school bus, but there are consequences,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their child going to and from school, which is why we’ll continue to make improving bus stop safety a priority.”

Enforcement efforts shot up dramatically after a school bus stop crash in Rochester in 2018 killed three children and badly injured another.