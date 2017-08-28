Reminder: Special FW Council meeting on Opioids Tuesday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council will address a growing problem Tuesday night: opioids.

The Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30pm at Citizens Square in downtown Fort Wayne. Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan tells WOWO News it’s a drug problem that doesn’t play favorites.

“It involves a lot of people that you would traditionally think of struggling with drug abuse, but also a large amount of people who you wouldn’t consider having a problem with substance abuse; they probably don’t even realize it themselves.”

Captain Kevin Hunter of the Fort Wayne Police Department says it’s a problem that just keeps growing: “All of last year, we made 75 different arrests for cocaine or other narcotic drugs. This year alone, we’ve made 146 arrests so far this year.”

City Councilman Geoff Paddock called for the meeting, saying he hopes the get-together will help city officials figure out how to effectively tackle the situation.

The public is invited and encouraged to participate.