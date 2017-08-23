Special FW City Council meeting to be held regarding opioid crisis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The opioid crisis is not going away and Fort Wayne City Council members are making plans to do something about it.

City Councilman Geoff Paddock tells WOWO News, a special meeting will be held this month to discuss the recent explosion of drug activity within the Summit City.

“There have been some forums on this, but there hasn’t’ been one at the City Council level and I thought it was important enough to bring this forward so we can discuss this at the City Council table and perhaps there is a way that we can weigh in on this… I am not sure what that is, but that’s one reason we are going to have this meeting.”

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan, Captain Kevin Hunter of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division and a few other speakers will be in attendance. Councilman Paddock says the hope is the public will attend and ask questions.

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29th, at Citizens Square.

“That is the fifth Tuesday and we don’t normally meet on a fifth Tuesday unless there is a big topic and obviously this is an important topic.”