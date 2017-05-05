Relentless rain causing flooding, road closures and power outages

UPDATE: As of 6:45 a.m, Friday, power was fully restored.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The relentless rain is causing numerous problems throughout the WOWO listening area, including several power outages.

More than 3,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers were without power Friday morning. However, as of 6:45 a.m., power was fully restored.

If you’re in need of sandbags, the Allen County Highway Department’s South Barn, is offering free sand and sandbags. The fill-them-yourself bags and sand will be available anytime until further notice inside the salt storage units at the south facility located at 8317 East Tillman Road. Sandbags are available on a first-come basis and you will need to bring your own shovel.

Meanwhile, as of 7 a.m., Friday, the Allen County Highway Department also reported the following roads are being affected by high water and high Water warning signs have been placed along these areas:

Bass & Beineke

Brindle Rd. < > Branstrator Rd. and Coverdale Rd.Ellison Rd. < >

Branstrator Rd. & Smith Rd.

Ellison Rd. < > Branstrator Rd. & US 24

Ferguson Rd. < > Thiele Rd. & Winchester Rd.

Ferguson Rd < > Kinnerk & Blufton

Fogel < > Mccomb & N County Line not passable

Franke Rd. < > Hoffman Rd. & Maples Rd.

Franke Rd. < > Monroeville Rd. and Rohrbach Rd.

Franke Rd. < > Paulding Rd. & US 30

Green Rd. < > Paulding Rd. & Seiler Rd.

Hoagland Rd. < > Mill Rd. & US 27

Hoffman Rd. < > Franke Rd. & Minnich Rd.

Homestead Rd just north of Branning Rd

Houk Rd. @ Rohrbach Rd. **” wash-out / high water

Hosler Rd just east of Tonkel Rd

Minnich Rd. < > Maples Rd. & Tillman Rd.

Monroeville Rd. < > Clayton Rd. & City Limits of Monroeville **” Closed

Monroeville Rd. < > Marion Ctr. Rd. & Trentman Rd.

Muldoon Rd. < > Dodane Rd. & Ferguson Rd.

Oakmont Rd in front of 6126 Oakmont Rd

Paulding Rd. < > Doyle Rd. & Minnich Rd.

Parrot Rd < > Maplecrest & Hartzell Rd

Paulding Rd < > Morgan & State Line Rd S

S Co Line Rd. < > Minnich Rd. & US 27

Ternet < > Tillman & Maples (2-3 spots passable w/ caution)

Till Rd < > Lima & Coldwater

Whittern Rd. < > Flatrock Rd. & Monroeville Rd. **” Closed

Winchester Rd. < > Lehman Rd. & S. Anthony Blvd. Ext.

Yoder Rd @ Prine Rd.

Grisamer Road between Felger and US 33

Cook Road between Butt and Felger

Fogel Road between N. Co. Line and McComb Road

Drivers should not attempt to drive on these roads if water has washed over the highway – especially at night.

The Department of Homeland Security has also issued Travel Advisories for Huntington, Wells and Wabash Counties. That means some routine travel will be restricted, in this case due to areas of high standing water.

Keep in mind, Flood Warnings for the majority of the WOWO listening area have been extended through Tuesday. You can get more details here and stay tuned to WOWO for more updates.