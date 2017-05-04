Flood Warnings extended through Tuesday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Flood warnings persist for the entire WOWO listening area.
The Allen County Highway Department set up High Water warning signs on several area roads Thursday afternoon as the National Weather Service extended the warnings until Tuesday morning.
Heavy rainfall is expected to persist today and through the weekend, with frost also likely Saturday and Sunday nights. Several area rivers are either near flood stage or experiencing at least minor flooding already.
The Department of Health and Human Services says that roads near bodies of water are something to keep in mind, as the overflow can not only just cover the road, but mask just how deep the water is. Cars can get swept away in a foot of water or less, so if you see any on the roadway, turn around, don’t drown.
Free sand and sandbags are available on a first come, first served basis at the Highway Department’s South Barn at 8317 East Tillman Road. You will need to bring your own shovel.
Roads with a High Water Warning include:
- Monroeville Rd. @ Whittern Rd.
- Muldoon Rd. between Dodane Rd. & Ferguson Rd.
- Monroeville Rd. between Marion Ctr. Rd. & Trentman Rd.
- Green Rd. between Paulding Rd. & Seiler Rd.
- Minnich Rd. between Maples Rd. & Tillman Rd
- Ellison Rd. between Branstrator Rd. & US 24
- Ferguson Rd. between Thiele Rd. & Winchester Rd.
- Brindle Rd. between Branstrator Rd. and Coverdale Rd.
- Hoagland Rd. between Mill Rd. & US 27
- Yoder Rd @ Prine Rd.
- S Co Line Rd. between Minnich Rd. & US 27
- Hoffman Rd. between Franke Rd. & Minnich Rd.
- Franke Rd. between Hoffman Rd. & Maples Rd.
- Franke Rd. between Monroeville Rd. and Rohrbach Rd.
- Franke Rd. between Paulding Rd. & US 30
- Paulding Rd between Doyle Rd & Minnich Rd
- Winchester Rd between Lehman Rd & S. Anthony Blvd Ext
- Monroeville Rd between Clayton Rd & Whittern Rd.
- Fogel Rd between McComb Rd and N. County Line Rd