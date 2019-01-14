Regional Development Authority happy about current progress

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Members of an economic development group formed in 2015 with a goal of raising northeast Indiana’s population to 1-million by 2030 through development projects say they’re happy with the progress they’ve made so far.

The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved more than $40-million in grants to projects in ten of eleven counties so far, with Wells County being the only member without project approval just yet.

There is a request pending for Wells County that would see money go toward an outdoor plaza and pavilion amphitheater, according to the Journal Gazette.

The Authority was formed to distribute a $42-million Regional Cities Grant and member Gene Donaghy says while that grant is almost completely parceled out, the group plans to be around for “quite a while.”

Major projects that received Regional Cities money through the group include Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne, the Michiana Event Center in LaGrange County, Trine University in Angola, and the Embassy Theatre in downtown Fort Wayne.