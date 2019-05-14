Redevelopment Commission gives the OK for Jefferson Pointe, Sweetwater projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Improvement projects for Jefferson Pointe and Sweetwater Sound are moving forward.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approved reimbursement deals for both projects Monday.

The Journal Gazette reports the Commission will reimburse Red Development up to $3.5-million to build a road that runs through the center of Jefferson Pointe, with the intent to increase parking and bring in new tenants.

Sweetwater will receive $268,000 in reimbursements for extending a public water main to the music retailer’s campus on US 30 as part of an $83-million expansion plan.